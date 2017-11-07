Khune out, but 'no worries'

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is not losing sleep over the possibility that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could miss the match against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is at 7pm.

Bafana No1 Khune fractured a bone in the face after colliding with Kurt Lentjies of Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals on Sunday. Chiefs won 1-0.

Khune will see a specialist on Tuesday morning to determine the extent of the injury.

Baxter insisted during the media briefing on Mondaythat he can work around Khune's absence, even though the last time he missed two matches against Cape Verde due to injury, Bafana lost both encounters 2-1 home and away, results which put the national team in the back foot as the bottom side on Group D.

"I'll be honest; I don't think in terms of that. You've got to believe in your players," said Baxter, who has two keepers, Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands, in camp.

Sandilands and Williams played a match each against minnows Cape Verde, before Khune returned in the 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso on October 7.