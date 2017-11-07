Ronaldo loses his shine

Just six months after Cristiano Ronaldo racked up 25 league goals to propel Real Madrid to the Liga title, the Portuguese hitman seems to have lost his scoring touch.

While the champions eased to a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas on Sunday, the fact that neither Ronaldo nor Karim Benzema found the net is starting to cause concern in certain sections of the Bernabeu.

The duo have not scored in La Liga since hitting a goal apiece as Real laboured to a 2-1 victory over Getafe three weeks ago. Those strikes remain their only league goals this campaign.

The club's top scorers are midfielders Marco Asensio and Isco, with four each. It is a far cry from Lionel Messi's 12 goals for Barcelona.

"Cristiano and Benzema do things well on the pitch. Isco scores from Ronaldo's cross, for example," manager Zinedine Zidane said when quizzed about their goal droughts.

"They're setting them up at the moment - but runs change." While fans are hoping the lean spell will end soon, patience is wearing thin where Benzema is concerned.