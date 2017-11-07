West Ham United appoint David Moyes as new manager

West Ham United have appointed former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as their new manager, the struggling Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Hammers sacked manager Slaven Bilic on Monday after a poor run of results that have left the east London side languishing in the relegation zone.

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United. “This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season. “We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club.

"He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm. “He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”