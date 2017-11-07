Soccer

West Ham United appoint David Moyes as new manager

07 November 2017 - 11:03 By AFP
West Ham United have appointed David Moyes (pictured) as their new manager, the struggling Premier League club announced on Tuesday 7 November 2017.
West Ham United have appointed David Moyes (pictured) as their new manager, the struggling Premier League club announced on Tuesday 7 November 2017.
Image: whufc.com

West Ham United have appointed former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as their new manager, the struggling Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

"We believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club," joint chairman David Sullivan said.

The Hammers sacked manager Slaven Bilic on Monday after a poor run of results that have left the east London side languishing in the relegation zone.

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United. “This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season. “We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club.

"He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm. “He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

READ MORE:

Bafana coach Baxter struggling to deal with South Africans who don't believe

The last thing Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter wanted to hear was that there are South Africans who do not believe his team can beat Senegal in a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Former Real player Pepe criticises 'unenthusiastic' Madrid fans

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has blasted the Liga club's fans as "unenthusiastic", contrasting the hushed atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bring on Sadio Mane‚ says Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo

“Tyson”‚ who has returned to the squad after missing the 3-1 win against Burkina Faso last month due to injury‚ is not fazed by the fact that Bafana ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Bafana remain hopeful that injured keeper Khune will face Senegal

Inspirational Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will find out on Tuesday morning if he will be ruled fit to play in the crucial 2018 World Cup ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Injured Khune asks Bafana coach to play with a mask against Senegal Soccer
  2. Hlompho Kekana leaves Bafana Bafana camp after family tragedy Soccer
  3. More bad news for Bafana as 'Shabba' arrives in camp carrying an injury Soccer
  4. Poison is being spilled in SA football‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  5. RAM to sponsor Cricket South Africa T20 tournament - again Cricket

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit

Related articles

  1. Bafana coach Baxter struggling to deal with South Africans who don't believe Soccer
  2. Former Real player Pepe criticises 'unenthusiastic' Madrid fans Soccer
  3. Bring on Sadio Mane‚ says Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  4. Ronaldo loses his shine Soccer
  5. Khune out, but 'no worries' Soccer
  6. Bafana remain hopeful that injured keeper Khune will face Senegal Soccer
  7. EFF leader Julius Malema once again steps in to fight for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  8. SuperSport head into camp ahead of African Confederation Cup final Soccer
  9. Chiefs coach Komphela preparing to shut out the ‘noise’ from his critics Soccer
  10. Mixed fortunes for Bafana Bafana stars Soccer
  11. Man United players keen to prove themselves after break, says Herrera Soccer
X