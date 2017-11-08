Soccer

Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums to receive multimillion rand makeovers

08 November 2017 - 16:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The main entrance to the Caledonian Stadium in the Pretoria CBD.
Image: Caledonian Stadium

The Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums in the heart of Pretoria will receive multi-million rand makeovers after the City of Tshwane allocated over R100 million towards the refurbishment of the two venues.

The budget has been approved and according to Ntsiki Mokhotho‚ a member of the Mayoral Committee for Sport and Recreational Services in the City of Tshwane‚ they hope to have the stadiums fully operational by 2020.

“R78 million has been budgeted for Caledonian and R38 million for Refilwe Stadium and we are waiting for the tender process to run its course‚" she said.

"The commitment is there from the city to make sure that all our sporting and recreational facilities are restored to high standards so that they are able to serve our people.”

Mokhotho said they have had discussions with SuperSport United and they hope that the former Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions can become anchor tenants at the 114-year old Caledonian Stadium‚ similarly to the arrangement between the Blue Bulls Company and Loftus Versfeld in Hatfield.

Arcadia Shepherds have been using the Caledonian stadium for more than a decade.

“We had discussions with SuperSport United officials with the view of signing a memorandum of understanding‚ but nothing has been agreed to yet and talks are continuing.

"It would make sense for whoever is going to use the stadium to also take care of its day to day running like the Blue Bulls Company are doing at Loftus‚” she said.

United director of football Stan Matthews was not available to comment.

It is believed that United wanted to partner with the city in the upgrading of the venue because they want to have the stadium's owning rights.

As far as the other Tshwane venues are concerned‚ Mokhotho said Refilwe Stadium in Cullinan is incomplete and no money has been set aside for HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi‚ which needs to be upgraded.

Giant Stadium in Soshanguve has been vandalised but no money has been allocated to fix it.

“A budget has been set aside to complete Refilwe Stadium after there were issues with the contractor.

"As for Giant Stadium‚ which has been vandalised‚ no money has been allocated for the coming financial year.

"At HM Pitje‚ there is a debate as to who must fix the stadium but discussions are ongoing with the provincial government because they are the ones who commissioned the project from the beginning.

"But the mayor has indicated that if a solution is not found‚ we will have to somehow find money and fix the stadium‚” she said.

