Mthatha Bucks fire grieving coach Ian Palmer

National First Division (NFD) team Mthatha Bucks and coach Ian Palmer have agreed to part ways.

The Eastern Cape club said in a statement on Wednesday that this had been by mutual agreement.

Bucks had won one game of their last five under Palmer‚ lost three and drawn one.

“After discussing the club’s progress and fortunes‚ the club and the coach have agreed to part ways‚” Bucks’ COO Lunga Tukute said.

“In a sad state of affairs‚ the coach has lost his father after he passed away on Monday and that family bereavement also meant that the coach needed more time closer to his family.

“On the other hand it is a critical stage of the season for the club and it is after these considerations that both parties felt it was in the great interest of both parties to part ways.

“We also wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the Palmer family and keeping them in our prayers during these hard times.

"We also wish the coach everything of the best in his future endeavours.

“We will now embark on a process to find his successor and we shall make an announcement when that is concluded.”

Bucks have started with mixed results in the NFD in 2017/18‚ with three wins‚ four draws‚ though also just three defeats‚ to sit in 10th place after 10 games.

Bucks drew their last game at home against Super Eagles at home at Mthatha Stadium 1-1 on Saturday.