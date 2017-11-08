Serero's ultimatum: Don't expect me at camp if I'm not guaranteed to play

Thulani Serero has asked to be excused from Friday's World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium if he is not guaranteed to play.

Itumeleng Khune, who suffered a fractured eye socket playing for Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, has asked to play with a mask.

Midfielder Serero is one of a few overseas-based players who have not arrived owing to flights being cancelled or delayed.

The others are Lebogang Manyama, Andile Jali and Keagan Dolly.

"Thulani gave an indication to [team manager] Barney Kujane that if he's not playing, he doesn't really want to come to camp," Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said on Tuesday.

"So because this is a national team and not a club team, you can't guarantee people places."

Baxter said Serero could stay where he was - in the Netherlands where he plays for Vitesse - because no one was guaranteed a place.

"Whether that's permanent, I don't know ... we have asked him to put that in writing so that we know for sure.

"Maybe it's a shame for his teammates who are working very hard to beat Senegal, so we want as little distraction as possible," Baxter continued. Khune, who saw specialists on Tuesday, has asked to play with a mask.

Baxter said he was keen to play.