Soccer

Amajita handed tough 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championships draw

09 November 2017 - 12:57 By Nick Said
General view during the South African u20 Men's National Team departure at OR Tambo International Airport on May 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
General view during the South African u20 Men's National Team departure at OR Tambo International Airport on May 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

South Africa have been handed a difficult draw for the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships after being pitted in Group B along with North African guest nation Egypt‚ Mozambique and Mauritius.

The tournament will be hosted in Kitwe‚ Zambia‚ from December 6-16 when South Africa will seek to improve on their silver medal from the tournament they hosted in 2016.

With only the top team in the pool and the best-placed runner-up to advance to the semifinals‚ the Egyptians‚ in particular‚ will present a massive stumbling block for coach Thabo Senong’s side.

South Africa start their campaign against Mozambique on December 7‚ before taking on Mauritius three days later.

They will then face a potential pool decider against the Egyptians on December 12.

Egypt have been a power on the continent at Under-20 level in the past‚ and have won the continental crown on four previous occasions‚ most recently in 2013.

They have also been to eight FIFA Under-20 World Cups‚ with their best finish in 2001 when they picked up the bronze medal.

SAFA will likely look to a fresh band of Under-20 stars for the tournament with the likes of Luther Singh‚ Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Reeve Frosler‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Sibongakonke Mbatha‚ Kobamelo Kodisang and Itumeleng Shopang likely not eligible‚ either because they are no longer in the age-bracket or have club commitments.

Hosts‚ holders and African champions Zambia are in Group A along with Swaziland‚ East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi‚ while Group C contains Angola‚ Lesotho‚ Namibia and Zimbabwe.

If South Africa advance to the semifinals they will face the best runner-up from one of the pools.

South Africa are five-time winners of the regional tournament‚ last lifting the trophy in 2013 under then coach Shakes Mashaba.

READ MORE:

Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is traveling to Polokwane to support his erstwhile charges when they host Senegal in a must-win ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win

Bafana Bafana’s must-win clash with Senegal in Polokwane on Friday will be their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier since the country first competed to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter goes into Friday’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal with a mixed record in competitive fixtures over ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared

Bafana Bafana must beat Senegal home and away over the next week if they are to realise the dream of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Baxter resigned to possibility of losing injured Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  2. Mtawarira and Oosthuizen return to the Bok front row fray Rugby
  3. Wiesberger grabs first round lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge Sport
  4. Phangiso to lead the Highveld Lions in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  5. Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...

Related articles

  1. Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win Soccer
  2. Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana Soccer
  3. Injured Khune wants to play Soccer
  4. Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared Soccer
  5. Mthatha Bucks fire grieving coach Ian Palmer Soccer
  6. Hunt on Egyptian Gamal: He’s come in here and there’s one man and a dog Soccer
  7. Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums to receive multimillion rand makeovers Soccer
  8. SAFA confident of a full house in crunch Bafana vs Senegal qualifier Soccer
  9. COMMENT: Serero often responded to Bafana with the enthusiasm of a wet tea towel Soccer
  10. Five best goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala in a Bafana Bafana shirt Soccer
  11. Khune arrives in Polokwane, likely to play for Bafana Bafana against Senegal Soccer
X