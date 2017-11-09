Soccer

Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana

09 November 2017 - 10:07 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 08 November 2017.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 08 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter goes into Friday’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal with a mixed record in competitive fixtures over his two spells in charge of the side.

Baxter has led South Africa in 13 qualifiers for the World Cup in the preliminaries for the 2006 and 2017 finals‚ and has managed six wins‚ six defeats and a single draw.

He has also seen his side outscored with their opponents managing 19 goals versus the 17 for Bafana.

Those wins have come against Cape Verde Islands (twice)‚ Burkina Faso (twice) and Uganda (twice)‚ while the defeats have come versus Ghana (twice)‚ Cape Verde (twice)‚ DR Congo and Burkina Faso.

In all competitive matches during his two spells in charge‚ Baxter has 14 wins‚ eight losses and six draws in 28 games.

He has only been in charge of one match in the Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries‚ the excellent 2-0 away victory in Nigeria in June.

The rest of the competitive games are made up of fixtures in the CONCACAF Gold Cup‚ COSAFA Cup and African Nations Championship.

That does include an impressive win over Mexico with a second-string side in 2005.

It is also fair to point out that many games in this category saw him forced to select second‚ or even third-string squads given the nature of the competitions and the availability of players.

The best yardstick therefore is the record in World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers‚ where he is just ahead of the 50 percent win ratio combined.

He will need to improve that significantly if Bafana are to get the two wins they need home and away to Senegal to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. 

BAXTER’S RECORD IN COMPETITIVE MATCHES

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERSP W D L GF GA13 6 1 6 17 19

NATIONS CUP QUALIFIERSP W D L GF GA1 1 0 0 2 0

OTHERSP W D L GF GA14 7 5 2 21 13

READ MORE:

Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared

Bafana Bafana must beat Senegal home and away over the next week if they are to realise the dream of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.
Sport
18 hours ago

Mthatha Bucks fire grieving coach Ian Palmer

National First Division team Mthatha Bucks and coach Ian Palmer have agreed to part ways.
Sport
19 hours ago

Hunt on Egyptian Gamal: He’s come in here and there’s one man and a dog

Amr Gamal is adapting to a completely new environment‚ style of play and mentality in South African football‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums to receive multimillion rand makeovers

The Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums in the heart of Pretoria will receive multi-million rand makeovers after the City of Tshwane allocated over R100 ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana Soccer
  2. Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win Soccer
  3. Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana Soccer
  4. SA Rugby calls on fans to wear green on Friday in support of World Cup bid Rugby
  5. Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...

Related articles

  1. Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared Soccer
  2. SAFA confident of a full house in crunch Bafana vs Senegal qualifier Soccer
  3. COMMENT: Serero often responded to Bafana with the enthusiasm of a wet tea towel Soccer
  4. Five best goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala in a Bafana Bafana shirt Soccer
  5. Khune arrives in Polokwane, likely to play for Bafana Bafana against Senegal Soccer
  6. There's a lot of work still to be done at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  7. Serero's ultimatum: Don't expect me at camp if I'm not guaranteed to play Soccer
  8. 'I'm ready‚' says Sadio Mane ahead of Bafana Bafana showdown Soccer
  9. Injured Khune asks Bafana coach to play with a mask against Senegal Soccer
  10. More bad news for Bafana as 'Shabba' arrives in camp carrying an injury Soccer
X