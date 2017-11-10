Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is playing his cards close to his chest regarding his starting XI for this evening’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ but he has shown his hand to some extent in his training sessions.

In his matches in this qualifying campaign Baxter has emulated his predecessor‚ Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba‚ releasing his starting lineups on the morning of a game.

However the indications are that‚ given what is riding on the outcome of this game‚ where anything but a win will cost Bafana a Russia 2018 place‚ Baxter will not divulge his lineup until just prior to the 7pm kickoff.

There are not many questions over the defence. Baxter is most likely to stick with the same goalkeeper and back four from last month’s 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso.

Itumeleng Khune‚ who will wear a protective mask for his facial injury‚ will get the nod to be in goal.

What was also evident at some training sessions is that right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize will be given a run for his second-ever appearance‚ while Sifiso Hlanti is set to continue at left-back.

The experienced duo of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels did well against Burkina Faso and Baxter seems likely to keep faith in them. They’ve partnered at training this week.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ who missed the last match through injury‚ will be sidelined again for the same reason with Baxter having said that he’s not prepared to risk the Bidvest Wits centreback‚ and this means Khune will take over the armband.

Baxter hinted that he may even go with three centrebacks‚ which means Motjeka Madisha may get a run possibly as a substitute to come in and strengthen the defence‚ especially if Bafana are winning.

In midfield‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo is favoured to start in a central role alongside Dean Furman‚ who returns from suspension.

From an attacking point of view‚ Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi could complete the midfield.

What is difficult to say at the moment is whether Baxter would opt for one or two strikers. The 2017 African Player of the Year nominee Percy Tau‚ devastating against Burkina‚ is assured of a starting berth.

Baxter could go with a five-man midfield‚ which would open the door for Keagan Dolly.

If not‚ it appears that a target man would be considered to start alongside Tau‚ but it’s not clear who would be picked between Bradley Grobler and Dino Ndlovu.

The most likely scenario is a 4-5-1 formation with Tau as the lone striker and supported by fellow attackers like Vilakazi‚ Zwane and Dolly.

Possible Bafana XI (4-4-1-1 / 4-5-1):

Itumeleng Khune (capt.)- Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Morgan Gould‚ Clayton Daniels- Themba Zwane‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Dean Furman‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo - Sibusiso Vilakazi - Percy Tau