Against expectations‚ Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has revealed his hand early and released is starting XI for Friday night’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal‚ with Lebogang Manyama starting.

Baxter has had to make two enforced changes from last month’s 3-1 Russia 2018 Group D win against Burkina Faso‚ with Manyama replacing Andile Jali at deep striker or No.10‚ and Dean Furman returning to the central midfield for Bongani Zungu.

Apart from that‚ the Bafana coach has retained his starting lineup from the Burkina win at FNB Stadium.

Both Zungu and Jali are suspended for Friday night’s game at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (kickoff: 7pm)‚ but available again for Tuesday’s return match in Dakar. Win both games and Bafana will qualify for the World Cup.