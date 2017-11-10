Khune lifts mood ahead of do-or-die matches
Bafana Bafana have to neutralise Liverpool forward Sadio Mane
A turbulent week of preparation could either have galvanised Bafana Bafana or left them feeling shattered as they meet Senegal in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Friday night.
Injury to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, seen as key to any chance South Africa might have, plus the withdrawal of Hlompho Kekana and Thulani Serero have created several side issues for coach Stuart Baxter.
But with Khune making a miraculous recovery and pitching up at camp on Wednesday, suddenly the gloom has been lifted. South Africa must win on Friday night and then repeat the feat in Dakar on Tuesday to crown a remarkable comeback from bottom place in their qualifying group standings and advance to the 2018 World Cup finals.
Although winning on Friday would seem realistic for South Africa, doing the double over a country packed with top European-based players seems unlikely and it is almost inevitable local fans will watch the tournament in Russia without any direct interest.
South Africa have to nullify the threat of Sadio Mane on the attack and get past the giant Senegal centreback Kalidou Koulibaly, who is rated among the best in the top European leagues and has a hefty price tag on his head.
This match is M1 in the Soccer 6 S6 V1 P1 pool. Soccer 6 punters have the opportunity this weekend, and through to Wednesday, to bet on all the key World Cup qualifying match-ups. By Thursday the full list of 32 finalists will be known.
OTHER MATCHES
- M2 Ukraine v Slovakia: In five previous meetings, both countries have forced an away win and there have been three draws. This friendly comes after both failed to qualify for the Cup.
- M3 Algeria v Nigeria: This World Cup qualifier is of academic interest only as Nigeria have already won the group. Algeria have a new manager in Rabah Madjer and are seeking to end a run of three successive losses.
- M4 Newport County v Port Vale: Newport can move up to fifth in League Two if they win this encounter. Port Vale have won four of their past five games.
- M5 Honduras v Australia: The first leg of the World Cup play-off between the fourth-placed team in the ConcaCAF region and the fifth placed side in Asia. Australia have come through a play-off in the Asian preliminaries by narrowly edging Syria last month.
- M6 New Zealand v Peru: New Zealand won the Oceania World Cup preliminaries and now take on the fifth-placed South American nation over two legs to determine a World Cup finals place. The second leg is in Peru on Wednesday.
