Khune lifts mood ahead of do-or-die matches

A turbulent week of preparation could either have galvanised Bafana Bafana or left them feeling shattered as they meet Senegal in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Friday night.

Injury to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, seen as key to any chance South Africa might have, plus the withdrawal of Hlompho Kekana and Thulani Serero have created several side issues for coach Stuart Baxter.

But with Khune making a miraculous recovery and pitching up at camp on Wednesday, suddenly the gloom has been lifted. South Africa must win on Friday night and then repeat the feat in Dakar on Tuesday to crown a remarkable comeback from bottom place in their qualifying group standings and advance to the 2018 World Cup finals.

Although winning on Friday would seem realistic for South Africa, doing the double over a country packed with top European-based players seems unlikely and it is almost inevitable local fans will watch the tournament in Russia without any direct interest.

South Africa have to nullify the threat of Sadio Mane on the attack and get past the giant Senegal centreback Kalidou Koulibaly, who is rated among the best in the top European leagues and has a hefty price tag on his head.

This match is M1 in the Soccer 6 S6 V1 P1 pool. Soccer 6 punters have the opportunity this weekend, and through to Wednesday, to bet on all the key World Cup qualifying match-ups. By Thursday the full list of 32 finalists will be known.

OTHER MATCHES