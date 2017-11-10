Overcoming challenges can shoot Bafana to victory‚ says Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Motaung has called on all South Africans to unite in supporting Bafana Bafana in their must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.

Bafana have to beat the Lions of Teranga to maintain slim hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece.

“Foremost‚ I wish Bafana Bafana all the best against Senegal and I am firmly behind our national team‚” Kaizer Chiefs' chairman and founder said.

Motaung urged people in Limpopo to converge at Peter Mokaba Stadium in their numbers and give Bafana an advantage by creating an intimidating atmosphere that can unsettle Senegal.