“Yeye” and Baxter go back some way. They won two league and cup doubles together at Chiefs‚ and more recently two cups at SuperSport‚ where Letsholonyane currently plays his football.

Letsholonyane told TimesLIVE that he believes Baxter will come up with a plan to get maximum points in this must-win tie against the West Africans.

“He will drill in each aspect until it’s understood. He pays attention to detail‚” Letsholonyane said.

“I know that Stuart has done his homework when it comes to analysing the opponents and preparing Bafana for the game‚ and I am positive that today the boys will be ready to represent the country in the best way they can.”

Letsholonyane‚ 35‚ also weighed in on 33-year-old Chiefs misfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala’s recall to the national team‚ saying it proves that age is just a number.

“We all know that Shabba has been doing well for his club and it is no surprise that he got a call up‚” said Letsholonyane‚ on close friend Tshabalala’s return to Bafana.

“I’m happy for him and it really shows that‚ irrespective of how old you are‚ as long as you are working hard and doing well you will eventually get an opportunity to represent your country.

“Players like ‘Shabba’‚ Morgan [Gould] and Clayton [Daniels]. to name a few‚ are proving that age is nothing but a number and what counts is how dedicated you are.

“To all the players and the coach‚ good luck. You have the nation behind you‚” he added.

Letsholonyane also posted a personal message of goodwill for Bafana on Twitter: