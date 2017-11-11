Bafana Bafana paid for not being able to get onto the front foot early in their 2-0 defeat against Senegal on Friday night that ended their chances of being at next year’s World Cup in Russia‚ said Stuart Baxter.

The Bafana coach said it was the South Africans’ failure to get on the front foot early and dominate Senegal in the opening exchanges of the Group D qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium that led to Diafra Sakho’s 12th-minute opener for the Lions of Teranga.

“I thought the first 10 minutes was everything that we didn’t want‚” Baxter said.

“We wanted to be on the front foot‚ we wanted to show them scant respect. We wanted to tell them that‚ ‘We know you’ve got famous players but we don’t fear you – we want to get at you’.

“And unfortunately when we go out we are very negative. We don’t feed balls into our front players quickly enough‚ we don’t have a good attitude to play forward when we have a chance.