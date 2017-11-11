Brazil, France impress, England in Germany stalemate

Neymar starred as Brazil ramped up their World Cup preparations with a 3-1 win over Japan on Friday, while France saw off Wales 2-0 in Paris and a new-look England held Germany 0-0 at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became his country’s equal all-time record goalscorer as Belgium played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mexico in Brussels.

In Lille, Neymar scored a penalty and missed another as Brazil outclassed Japan.

Neymar rolled in a 10th-minute spot-kick following consultation with the video assistant referee, although Neymar saw a second penalty saved shortly after by Eiji Kawashima.

Marcelo rifled in a magnificent second as Brazil doubled their lead on 17 minutes, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus rounding off a clinical counter-attack before half-time to make it 3-0.

Tomoaki Makino nodded in a consolation from a corner on 62 minutes but Japan remain winless against Brazil, losing for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

“I’m really happy with what’s happening with the national team and (coach) Tite, we feel confident with him and believe in him,” said Neymar.

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic was left to rue his team’s disastrous start. “I don’t know what was happening in their heads in the first half,” said Halilhodzic whose team has also qualified for the finals in Russia.