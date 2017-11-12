Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign was lost in their defeats against Cape Verde‚ which ensured the South Africans went into Friday night’s qualifier against Senegal with a knife at their throats‚ Stuart Baxter has said

It was clear in the penultimate Group D qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium for Russia 2018 that South Africa were the team under pressure.

Senegal‚ with a point needed‚ and aware that they could still gain it in the return game at home in Dakar on Tuesday night‚ cold be as cool as a mountain breeze.

Bafana conceded a nervy opener to Diafra Sakho in the 13th minute‚ then played some scintillating football but could not relax in front of goal‚ as Themba Zwane forced a save and Lebogang Manyama hit the upright.

Then in the 38th minute it was all but over at 2-0 from Thamsanqa Mhize’s desperately unfortunate own goal.

But desperation was the theme for Bafana.