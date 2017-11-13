Soccer

Baxter and his Bafana charges desperately seeking redemption in Senegal

13 November 2017 - 16:19 By Mninawa Ntloko
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter (M) and his technical team during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 09, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter (M) and his technical team during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 09, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Disappointment may have fallen on the nation like a suffocating blanket after Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for 2018 World Cup but beleaguered coach Stuart Baxter believes that there’s still something to salvage from the away dead rubber against tormentors Senegal on Tuesday night.

Baxter and his charges are desperately seeking redemption in Dakar after the clinical Senegalese extinguished SA’s hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece in a 2-0 win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.

The West Africans qualified for the Russia tournament after beating the ailing South Africans on Friday and Baxter will hope that the hosts are still floating on a cloud of contentment‚ and preferably in a less threatening mood than they were in Polokwane.

‘‘It’s important to (win the dead rubber) on many levels‚ it is important because to take a scalp like Senegal away from home would be like the Nigeria game‚” the Briton said in reference to the historic 2-0 win over the Super Eagles in a 2019 African Nations up qualifier away from home in Uyo in June.

‘‘It creates such a good platform to move forward and of course in terms of prestige it is a big game.

‘‘It is also big for the players to throw down a marker and say ’I wanna be involved in the national team. Look at me‚ don’t look at anywhere else’."

Suffocating despondency has welled up inside since the defeat to Senegal and while the game itself is nothing more than an academic obligation‚ Baxter is well aware that another defeat to the Senegalese in the space of a few days would put his regime under considerable scrutiny.

The Briton is already under pressure as Bafana have not qualified for a Soccer World Cup since Carlos Queiroz managed the feat 15 years ago.

Baxter has managed to win only one World Cup qualifier — Bafana beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in Johannesburg last month — and the defeats to Cape Verde (twice) and to Senegal came a considerable cost.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the Group D table and Baxter hopes that a win in Dakar will be enough to secure a second-place finish behind the Senegalese.

‘‘So‚ and of course it is also important because as a group you also want to finish the highest possible position and no one knows what that position will be‚ he said.

‘‘So let’s make a big push to try and achieve that.”

READ MORE:

Limping Bafana face the possibility of a 100th defeat against Senegal

Bafana Bafana could bring up an unwanted milestone in their dead-rubber World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar on Tuesday as they face a 100th ...
Sport
4 hours ago

South Africa's favourite son Benni McCarthy turns 40

Benni McCarthy celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday as the Cape Town City coach and greatest South African goal-scorer reached another milestone ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Baxter can only survey wreckage after Bafana's disastrous World Cup campaign

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign was lost in their defeats against Cape Verde‚ which ensured the South Africans went into Friday night’s qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Moments where the national team lost their way to Russia

These are the four key moments where the national team lost their way.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in Holland than on Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Allister Coetzee faces heated questions about his future with Boks Rugby
  3. Duane Vermeulen returns to the Boks squad Rugby
  4. Wits official Schloss challenging charges against him after Komphela row Soccer
  5. Caster Semenya prepares to make another attempt at the 1500m Sport

Latest Videos

Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
Hillbrow congregation attacks JMPD officers

Related articles

  1. Wits official Schloss challenging charges against him after Komphela row Soccer
  2. Boks defeat to Ireland should have no impact on RWC 2023 voting Soccer
  3. Limping Bafana face the possibility of a 100th defeat against Senegal Soccer
  4. South Africa's favourite son Benni McCarthy turns 40 Soccer
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father for fourth time Soccer
  6. Baxter can only survey wreckage after Bafana's disastrous World Cup campaign Soccer
  7. Rugby will be tarnished should SA fail to win rights to host RWC 2023‚ says ... Rugby
  8. UNPLUGGED BBK | There is no Serero-shaped spot in the Bafana Bafana set-up Sport
  9. Bafana paid for starting too slowly‚ says Baxter Soccer
  10. Brazil, France impress, England in Germany stalemate Soccer
  11. Same old problems in SA football‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  12. Bafana can't cut the mustard - here are our player ratings Soccer
X