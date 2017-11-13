Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father for fourth time

13 November 2017 - 09:40 By AFP
Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo posing for a photo of himself, his wife Georgina Rodriguez and his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival Alana Martina.
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo via Facebook

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina.

"Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy," the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.

At the end of October, the Portuguese star had revealed in a video on social media the name of the child as well as the proposed due date of the baby, initially fixed at November 21.

Ronaldo was on hand for the birth of Alana Martina after being rested by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United States during the ongoing international break.

