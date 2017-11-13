South Africa's favourite son Benni McCarthy turns 40
Benni McCarthy celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday as the Cape Town City coach and greatest South African goal-scorer reached another milestone and had the world of Twitter buzzing.
McCarthy received well-wishes from across the planet‚ including the Spanish LaLiga‚ where he was a player for Celta Vigo‚ FIFA‚ his former national teammate Pierre Issa and South African Twitter‚ which was teeming with well-wishers.
It is a sign of not only his popularity‚ but also his status as South Africa’s most influential footballing export.
Happy 40th birthday to former #LaLiga star and current @CapeTownCityFC coach @bennimccarthy17! 🎉🎂🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/MLIU0Fq068— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 12, 2017
McCarthy responded by posting a picture of his daughter with Scottish model Stacey Munro‚ Lima Rose‚ and the message: “Thank-you very‚ very much to every single one for all the birthday wishes‚ I’m truly humble and grateful. God bless you all.”
McCarthy is an iconic figure in Europe for his role in helping FC Porto to the UEFA Champions League under coach Jose Mourinho in 2004‚ but also his time in the English Premiership‚ most notably at Blackburn Rovers.
🗣🎙 "It's just magical from Benni McCarthy!"— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 3, 2017
The striker stepped off the bench to sink Arsenal in the 2006-07 FA Cup... pic.twitter.com/MQ22xuFQHL
One of his current Cape Town City players‚ Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche‚ admitted to TimesLIVE that the only South African player he had heard of before coming to the country was McCarthy.
McCarthy holds the record for the most goals for Bafana Bafana‚ 31 in 80 internationals‚ and won 14 major trophies as a player in spells at Seven Stars‚ Cape Town Spurs‚ Ajax Amsterdam‚ Celta Vigo‚ FC Porto‚ Blackburn Rovers‚ West Ham United and Orlando Pirates.
Heyyyyyy Benni McCarthy uhhhhhh ahhhhh . Faz um gooOolo la la la la la...parabéns @bennimccarthy17 🔵⚪️ #saudades pic.twitter.com/LFTPa8ZBIZ— Natal (@natalferreira74) November 12, 2017
He also famously released the song ‘Shibobo’ with TKZee in 1998.
McCarthy was able to enjoy the weekend off with his City side not in action again until a home meeting with Baroka FC on November 21‚ when they could go top of the Premier League table with a victory.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE