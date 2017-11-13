Benni McCarthy celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday as the Cape Town City coach and greatest South African goal-scorer reached another milestone and had the world of Twitter buzzing.

McCarthy received well-wishes from across the planet‚ including the Spanish LaLiga‚ where he was a player for Celta Vigo‚ FIFA‚ his former national teammate Pierre Issa and South African Twitter‚ which was teeming with well-wishers.

It is a sign of not only his popularity‚ but also his status as South Africa’s most influential footballing export.