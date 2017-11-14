Increasingly pressured Baxter selects Khune in the Bafana starting XI
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has picked goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in his starting line-up for the dead rubber 2018 World Cup match against Senegal in Dakar on Tuesday night (21h30) in a move that clearly shows that he is under enormous pressure to win.
Baxter was expected to rest Khune‚ who will captain the side‚ as the goalkeeper played with a protective mask in the 2-0 loss to the Teranga Lions at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Friday after he suffered a facial fracture in a Telkom Knockout match.
For these two qualifier matches‚ Baxter selected Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates and Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United as cover but only one of them will make an appearance if Khune gets an injury.
Baxter has also made two changes to the team that lost in Polokwane with midfielders Keegan Dolly and Bongani Zungu replacing Kamohelo Mokotjo and Lebohang Manyama in the starting line-up.
Bafana Bafana Starting Line-Up: Khune (c)‚ Mkhize‚ Hlanti‚ Daniels‚ Gould‚ Furman‚ Zungu‚ Zwane‚ Tau‚ Dolly‚ Vilakazi
Substitutes: Sandilands‚ Mathoho‚ Langerman‚ Manyama‚ Tshabalala‚ Mokotjo‚ Mabunda‚ Ndlovu‚ Jali‚ Grobler‚ Mahlambi‚ Madisha
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE