Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has picked goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in his starting line-up for the dead rubber 2018 World Cup match against Senegal in Dakar on Tuesday night (21h30) in a move that clearly shows that he is under enormous pressure to win.

Baxter was expected to rest Khune‚ who will captain the side‚ as the goalkeeper played with a protective mask in the 2-0 loss to the Teranga Lions at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Friday after he suffered a facial fracture in a Telkom Knockout match.

For these two qualifier matches‚ Baxter selected Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates and Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United as cover but only one of them will make an appearance if Khune gets an injury.