Soccer

Mazembe won't be able to do their 'little shenanigans' vst SuperSport‚ says De Sa

14 November 2017 - 16:41 By Marc Strydom
TP Mazembe's the players celebrate the final qualificationl during the semi-final of the 2017 Confederations Cup match between FATH Union Sport and TP Mazembe in Rabat on 21 October 2017.
TP Mazembe's the players celebrate the final qualificationl during the semi-final of the 2017 Confederations Cup match between FATH Union Sport and TP Mazembe in Rabat on 21 October 2017.
Image: BackpagePix

The Stade TP Mazembe is “not the bull-fighting ring that it used to be”‚ former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has said about friend and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler’s trip there this weekend for the Caf Confederation Cup final.

SuperSport meet Democratic Republic of Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe at their feared home stadium in Lubumbashi in the first leg of the final on Sunday.

De Sa and Tinkler know the venue well having survived a famous 2013 Caf Champions League second round match there when the former was coach of that year’s finalists Pirates‚ and the latter his assistant.

In the midst of a TV blackout late Bucs goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa pulled off two penalty saves and Pirates survived a red card to lose 1-0‚ emerging 3-2 aggregate victors.

“I don’t think it’s as bad anymore. I think they’ve been found out a bit‚” De Sa said.

“I don’t think they can do their little shenanigans like they used to.

“Now it’s a bit more scrutinised.

"I think especially after our [Pirates’] trip there. I think the alarm bells came up and then everybody started scrutinising them a bit more.

“They have lost a few games at home. SuperSport were there earlier in the year as well and they drew. So it has changed. It’s not the same bull-fighting ring that it used to be.

“And I think also the fact that it’s a final‚ it’s broadcast all over the world‚ and a lot of people will be watching means they can’t mess around – there’s no more a red card and two penalties for nothing like we got.

“I think the Astroturf is still a difficult surface to play on.

"That’s why Eric has brought SuperSport here to prepare with us in Rustenburg‚ where the heat is also good preparation.”

SuperSport have been training for the final on an artificial surface at Stars’ home facility at Royal Marang Hotel.

Interestingly‚ while Mazembe (12 points) finished above SuperSport (10 points) in Group D‚ SuperSport drew 2-2 in Lubumbashi and 0-0 at home against the DRC team.

Those scores‚ in a two-legged tie‚ would have been enough for an aggregate away goals victory to the South Africans.

“Also the fact that SuperSport are playing away first is a big advantage for them. So‚ in my opinion‚ I think SuperSport are favourites this time‚” De Sa said.

“And also the president of the club has been away‚ and Mazembe have lost a bit of poison.”

Mazembe’s billionaire chairman Moise Katumbi‚ the former governor of DRC’s Katanga province and the leader of the opposition to the country’s president‚ Joseph Kabila‚ has lived in self-imposed exile since May 2016.

“I didn’t find the crowd that hostile – they were really just supportive of their team‚” De Sa continued.

“I can tell you that Pirates got a standing ovation when we finished our match there.

“There were fireworks afterwards [outside the stadium].

"A few cars were burnt‚ we had to change our route to the airport‚ and then we had to sit on the tarmac for three hours waiting for our passports.

"But we got out of there to tell the story.

“But I don’t think it’s like that any longer.

"Do they have a good team? Yes. They still bring in big-name players from Zambia and their neighbouring countries.

“They still are a formidable force – there’s no doubt about that.”

The second leg will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridegville on Saturday‚ November 25.

READ MORE:

International return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets Sweden talking

The final whistle which signalled that Sweden had qualified for the World Cup was still echoing around the San Siro when the speculation began - will ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Motaung waiting for Bafana to explain decision to play Khune with a protective mask

Kaizer Chiefs will wait for the Bafana Bafana medical team to return from Senegal later this week and explain the reasons behind the decision to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Why Bafana Bafana could be in trouble against Senegal in Dakar

The size of South Africa’s task in coming away with a victory in Tuesday night's final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar is laid bare ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Honduras accuses Australia of spying by drone ahead of World Cup playoff

Honduras accused Australia of spying on their training sessions with a drone on Monday, as tensions heated up ahead of Wednesday's decisive World Cup ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Increasingly pressured Baxter selects Khune in the Bafana starting XI Soccer
  2. SuperSport settle on the Lucas Moripe Stadium as the venue their Caf ... Soccer
  3. Mazembe have pedigree on the continent Soccer
  4. Rugby’s integrity on the line as RWC 2023 goes to vote Soccer
  5. Mazembe won't be able to do their 'little shenanigans' vst SuperSport‚ says De ... Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017

Related articles

  1. International return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets Sweden talking Soccer
  2. Motaung waiting for Bafana to explain decision to play Khune with a protective ... Soccer
  3. Why Bafana Bafana could be in trouble against Senegal in Dakar Soccer
  4. Honduras accuses Australia of spying by drone ahead of World Cup playoff Soccer
  5. Sweden beat four-time champions Italy to World Cup spot Soccer
  6. Manchester City not invincible, says Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger Soccer
  7. Deschamps in charge means no World Cup for me, says Benzema Soccer
  8. Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in Holland than on Bafana ... Soccer
  9. Baxter and his Bafana charges desperately seeking redemption in Senegal Soccer
  10. Wits official Schloss challenging charges against him after Komphela row Soccer
  11. Limping Bafana face the possibility of a 100th defeat against Senegal Soccer
  12. South Africa's favourite son Benni McCarthy turns 40 Soccer
  13. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father for fourth time Soccer
  14. Baxter can only survey wreckage after Bafana's disastrous World Cup campaign Soccer
X