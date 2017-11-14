Soccer

Why Bafana Bafana could be in trouble against Senegal in Dakar

14 November 2017 - 10:54 By Nick Said
Dean Furman of South Africa reacts in disappointment after missed chance after Thamsanqa Mkhize's own goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokaba, Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa on 10 November 2017.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The size of South Africa’s task in coming away with a victory in Tuesday night's final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar is laid bare by the fantastic record the Teranga Lions have in home competitive fixtures.

In 94 previous home qualifiers in the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations‚ Senegal have lost just five after over 50 years of taking part in preliminaries on the continent.

In the World Cup qualifiers specifically they have three defeats in 31 games‚ and remarkably all of those came against North African side Morocco in 1972‚ 1980 and 1993.

They have otherwise won 19 home matches and drawn nine against all-comers to Dakar.

Their record is even better in the Nations Cup preliminaries‚ where they have just two defeats in 63 matches.

One of those losses was fairly recent when the powerful Ivory Coast won 2-0 in 2012 as Didier Drogba managed to net a brace.

It was a game that was eventually abandoned after 73 minutes as local fans rioted in the stadium.

The only other defeat prior to that was in early 1993 when Algeria claimed a 2-1 success.

It has therefore been a long history of victory at home for the Senegalese and even though Tuesday’s match represents a dead rubber‚ shows the mammoth task ahead for Bafana.

Their only other visit to Dakar resulted in a 2-1 defeat in a friendly prior to the 2004 Nations Cup finals.

Siyabonga Nomvethe had Bafana ahead early‚ but Pape Malick Diop equalised before halftime and Mbulelo Mabizela conceded a late own goal to hand victory to the hosts.

READ MORE:

Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in Holland than on Bafana bench

Thulani Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in the Netherlands than on the bench for Bafana Bafana in his first explanation behind ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Baxter and his Bafana charges desperately seeking redemption in Senegal

Disappointment may have fallen on the nation like a suffocating blanket after Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for 2018 World Cup but beleaguered ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Limping Bafana face the possibility of a 100th defeat against Senegal

Bafana Bafana could bring up an unwanted milestone in their dead-rubber World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar on Tuesday as they face a 100th ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Get rid of the losers who run our sport

Remember the euphoria last month when Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive and the Springboks slashed their ...
Ideas
1 day ago

