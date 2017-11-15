Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has said that a first career trophy in the form of the Telkom Knockout will be part of a “process” that he will not take exclusive credit for.

Conversely‚ the coach said‚ if Amakhosi fail to win he will take the fall for it.

Komphela is just two matches from a first career trophy‚ which must seem a prospect so close yet still so far ahead of Saturday’s semifinal against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium.

Chiefs’ coach was asked if winning that elusive first trophy could be career-changing.

“I don’t know. I’m a man of process. And honestly even with the outcome that was favourable I would still assume that it belongs to the process and not myself‚” he replied.

“Maybe‚ again‚ owning up as part of leadership‚ if it doesn’t come through as favourable then stand up and own up and face the music.

“It’s part of life. When it is sweet‚ let’s share. When it is sour‚ let’s take it.”

Komphela‚ now in his third season at Chiefs‚ has reached two cup finals with Amakhosi‚ both in his first campaign.

He lost 1-0 against Ajax Cape Town in the 2015-16 MTN8 final‚ then 3-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in that season's TKO.