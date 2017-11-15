South Africa completed their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with another defeat against Senegal in Dakar in what is their last international of the year.

TimesLIVE provides player ratings from a fourth loss from six games in what has proved a dismal qualification campaign for the side that had started with such promise.

ITUMELENG KHUNE – 6

Khune‚ without his protective mask‚ had a mixed bag on the night.

He was caught out of position for the opening Senegal goal as he needlessly rushed off his line‚ but could do nothing about the second.

It was his pinpoint distribution that put Themba Zwane away to set up Percy Tau for the equaliser though.

THAMSANQA MKHIZE – 6

Did not get forward as much as in his previous two appearances but that is perhaps understandable given the nature of the game.

Looked hurried in possession at times.

MORGAN GOULD – 5

Had looked fairly solid through the 90 minutes until he rather meekly attempted to head clear at the death‚ only to be beaten to the ball by Kara Mbodji.

Also missed a good chance to score in the first half when he spooned the ball over. CLAYTON DANIELS – 6 Had to be strong against the big Senegalese forwards and for large parts of the match he kept them at bay.

Might have reacted quicker to the danger for Opa N’Guette’s opener.

SIFISO HANTI – 6

Flashed one free-kick wide and looked a willing runner in the full-back position. DEAN FURMAN – 6

Was busy as always but didn’t quite stamp his authority on the middle of the park.

Received a booking midway through the second half for a sloppy foul.

BONGANI ZUNGU – 7

Neat and tidy in possession‚ he used the ball well and covered a lot of ground to try win possession for South Africa.

THEMBA ZWANE – 6

Won the penalty and then missed from 12 yards as he put the ball wide.

But did set up the goal for Tau as he collected Khune’s pass and worked his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate into space.

Was replaced by Andile Jali after 71 minutes.

KEAGAN DOLLY – 5

Did not really do enough in the playmaker position and faded in and out of the game.

SIBUSISO VILAKAZI - 6

Had a few good moments with some link-up play‚ but battled at times to find his passing range on the difficult pitch.

Was replaced by Lebogang Manyama after 84 minutes.

PERCY TAU - 7

Full of running once again and always a willing outlet up front‚ he was out-muscled at times but kept on harassing the Senegal backline and was rewarded with his goal.

SUBSTITUTES ANDILE JALI – 6

A surprise perhaps that he did not start‚ Jali played the final 20 minutes and did OK as he tried to lift he tempo of the visitors’ play.

LEBOGANG MANYAMA – n/a

He had only six minutes at the end of the game.