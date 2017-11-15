Jeremy Brockie is confident that he’ll be rested enough by the time he arrives back in SA from World Cup duty to play for SuperSport United in Sunday’s first leg of the African Confederation Cup final.

The New Zealand international only arrives back in Johannesburg early on Friday morning after the World Cup play-off against Peru where the Kiwis are attempting to win a place in next year’s tournament in Russia.

He will be traveling from Lima to Sao Paulo in Brazil on Thursday and then fly overnight to South Africa‚ arriving at OR Tambo Airport early on Friday morning after a nine-hour flight.

“I get back to Jo’burg at 7.20am on Friday morning and the team are only going to fly at 9.20am so I will meet up with them at the airport‚" Brockie said.

"I will not have had too many training sessions with the boys but we’ve been there and done that before and I’m really looking forward to a massive game in Lubumbashi.

"I'll be sleeping as much as I can on the plane."

Brockie’s recent form for SuperSport‚ particularly in the African Confederation Cup‚ was the catalyst for a surprise call-up to the All Whites squad for the play-off.

He was on the bench for Saturday’s first leg in Wellington but did not come on.

“It was a bit of a surprise really because I hadn’t been in the national team squad for some 18 months.

"I think the coach wants a bit of experience and a few characters in the squad for these important game and I think that is what I can offer.”

Peru held New Zealand to a 0-0 draw in the first leg‚ making Brockie’s team underdogs for the return game.

“Hopefully I can get on the field and help the team to achieve my dream of going to another World Cup.”

Brockie was in New Zealand’s squad at the 2010 World Cup‚ where he made one appearance off the bench in a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in Polokwane.