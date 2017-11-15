Soccer

Madlala to continue in acting role as PSL struggles to find permanent CEO

15 November 2017 - 17:08 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting chief executive Mato Madlala has been serving in an acting role for over two years.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Mato Madlala will continue as acting CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because a suitable candidate who has been found is tied up until February‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Speaking after the PSL’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Sandton on Wednesday‚ Khoza said that a suitable candidate for the position filled in an acting capacity by Madlala for two years now had been identified and negotiated with‚ but that they were only set to be available in three months.

“The person that we are finalising needed about two to three months to finalise with their company‚” Khoza said.

“And the company has also got business interests that made it difficult for him to immediately work.

“Because everything was agreed. But unfortunately the business interest wanted his presence because of the exposure in terms of a deal – it was all around the person. And he was a key person in that deal.

“So we understood that. So we had to ask the members to grant us that the [acting] CEO must be extended.

“Depending what happens – if we have to wait for too long then we have to look for other options.

“But I think it is the right person who we have been after. Suitable. Although we didn’t present the name to the members.”

Madlala‚ also chairman of PSL club Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ has been the league’s acting CEO since Brand de Villiers left the post in November 2015.

Khoza said the PSL had announced a profit‚ but would not disclose how much.

“We have announced that we have shown a profit and we have liquidated all our liabilities. The PSL is debt-free at this point in time‚” he said.

“And we have concluded all sponsorships. And we have increased the grants for the clubs‚ especially the service fee‚ by about 40 percent.”

