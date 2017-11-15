Soccer

Senegal coach has a ‘loving’ word for detractors after double Bafana victory

15 November 2017 - 14:19 By Mark Gleeson
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Senegal training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 09 November 2017.
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Senegal training session at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 09 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse had a veiled dig at his detractors after success in the last World Cup qualifier against South Africa‚ saying he had forgiven those who have “criticized” or "derided" his work during the preliminaries.

Senegal confirmed their place at next year’s finals in Russia with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana in Dakar on Tuesday

"You know life is like that‚ especially in football‚ but as we say at home‚ ‘I forgive everyone’ and I apologize to all those I had to offend‚" he told a post-match press conference.

The former Paris St Germain defender helped ensure his country a total of 14 points and an unbeaten run through their six Group D matches where they beat both the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa home and away and drew both matches against Burkina Faso.

"The most important thing is to have qualified this team‚ this group of footballers‚ to the World Cup.

"It's a sense of great satisfaction to have achieved the qualification and to have won this match.

"I salute this generation which‚ 15 years later‚ has allowed Senegal to go again to the World Cup.

"We have had some difficult times‚ but most importantly‚ we have managed to overcome them and keep moving forward."

Cisse was the captain of the 2002 team that became only the second African team ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Several of his teammates from that squad‚ like goalkeeper Tony Sylva and fullback Ferdinand Coulibaly‚ are now part of his technical staff.

Cisse also made mention of the sell out crowd at the Stade Leopold Senghor who came to watch the game.

"We had fun tonight when we saw this stadium filled and its supporters all won over to the Lions cause.

"This is a milestone and we will continue to work to advance and go further with this squad‚” the coach added.

READ MORE:

Wilmots parts ways with Ivory Coast after failure to qualify for World Cup

Belgian coach Marc Wilmots parted ways with Ivory Coast Wednesday after failing to help the west African country to qualify for next year's World Cup ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela now just two matches from first career trophy

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has said that a first career trophy in the form of the Telkom Knockout will be part of a “process” that he will ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Khuzwayo ready to take over the No1 shirt from Khune in crunch TKO semi

Brilliant Khuzwayo is ready to play should Itumeleng Khune arrive back from Bafana Bafana duty not in shape to be fielded for Kaizer Chiefs in their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana Bafana go down 2-1 to Senegal in Dakar

Defender Kara Mbodji headed in with the final touch of the game to confirm Senegal's place at the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana in ...
Sport
14 hours ago

How did Bafana players rate in qualifier against Senegal?

South Africa completed their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with another defeat against Senegal in Dakar in what is their last ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khuzwayo ready to take over the No1 shirt from Khune in crunch TKO semi Soccer
  2. I will bat wherever Bouchie wants me‚ says AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Senegal coach has a ‘loving’ word for detractors after double Bafana victory Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Steve Komphela now just two matches from first career trophy Soccer
  5. Wilmots parts ways with Ivory Coast after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
Military vehicles moved into Harare in an apparent military action

Related articles

  1. Wilmots parts ways with Ivory Coast after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Steve Komphela now just two matches from first career trophy Soccer
  3. Khuzwayo ready to take over the No1 shirt from Khune in crunch TKO semi Soccer
  4. Why Polokwane City go in as favourites against Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  5. Jeremy Brockie confident he'll make it back on time to face TP Mazembe Soccer
  6. TP Mazembe sweating on fitness of Coulibaly ahead CAF final Soccer
  7. How did Bafana players rate in qualifier against Senegal? Soccer
  8. Italians to miss out on the World Cup finals for the first time in almost 60 ... Soccer
  9. Bafana Bafana go down 2-1 to Senegal in Dakar Soccer
  10. SuperSport settle on the Lucas Moripe Stadium as the venue their Caf ... Soccer
X