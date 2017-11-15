Soccer

SuperSport coach Tinkler urges his players to snatch away goal in DRC

15 November 2017 - 17:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler (C) is flanked by defender Tefu Mashamaite (L) and winger Thuso Phala (R) during the CAF Confederations Cup final press conference at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 15 November 2017.
SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler (C) is flanked by defender Tefu Mashamaite (L) and winger Thuso Phala (R) during the CAF Confederations Cup final press conference at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 15 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his charges to go to the intimidating cauldron that is the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and snatch a crucial away goal in their first leg Caf Confederation Cup final against Congolese side TP Mazembe on Sunday.

United depart for the DRC on Friday morning and Tinkler said an away goal would give them an advantage in the return leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville next week.

“An away goal is a priority for us‚ otherwise it means nothing‚" he said.

"For me‚ you need to try and take advantage by going there and scoring irrespective of whether it is 1-1‚ a 2-1 loss or even better‚ we have won 2-1.

"But 0-0 would not be the greatest score for us because it puts you on the back foot.

"If it is 0-0 and they come here and score one‚ then you must score two.

“It is different when you play like they did against Zesco United.

"We need to go out there and score because we can’t afford to go there and not score.”

United have just returned from a three-day camp in Rustenburg where they trained on an artificial pitch.

The South Africans will encounter a similar surface in the DRC when they face the Congolese.

“It would have been beneficial training on the artificial pitch in Rustenburg with all the players available but we felt that it was important to go there because we needed the depth in the squad.

"Someone in the team‚ somewhere‚ is going to have an opportunity. A guy like Prince Dube is travelling with us and this is his first trip.”

Tinkler said it would be a massive boost for the name of the club on the continent should United go all the way and win the tournament against all odds.

“It will be massive‚ we will put the name of the club on the continent which is what I don’t think is the case at the moment.

"I don’t think that Mazembe took SuperSport seriously when we played them in the earlier round.

"I promise you now that they know who SuperSport is.

“On a personal level‚ this is something that I would like to have on my CV.

"My objective as a coach is not only to win things in South Africa but also on the continent.

"I have been to two finals in this competition in the past and if I fail three times I will still go back.

"That is how ambitious I am.”

READ MORE:

Madlala to continue in acting role as PSL struggles to find permanent CEO

Mato Madlala will continue as acting CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because a suitable candidate who has been found is tied up until ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SABC requests PSL to extend tender process for league's media rights

A request from the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has forced the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to extend the tender process for the media rights in ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Senegal coach has a ‘loving’ word for detractors after double Bafana victory

Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse had a veiled dig at his detractors after success in the last World Cup qualifier against South Africa‚ saying he had ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela now just two matches from first career trophy

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has said that a first career trophy in the form of the Telkom Knockout will be part of a “process” that he will ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. The French make triumphant return home after successful 2023 RWC bid Rugby
  2. New coaching staff for Proteas coach Ottis Gibson Cricket
  3. SuperSport coach Tinkler urges his players to snatch away goal in DRC Soccer
  4. Madlala to continue in acting role as PSL struggles to find permanent CEO Soccer
  5. SABC requests PSL to extend tender process for league's media rights Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'

Related articles

  1. Madlala to continue in acting role as PSL struggles to find permanent CEO Soccer
  2. SABC requests PSL to extend tender process for league's media rights Soccer
  3. Senegal coach has a ‘loving’ word for detractors after double Bafana victory Soccer
  4. Wilmots parts ways with Ivory Coast after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Steve Komphela now just two matches from first career trophy Soccer
  6. Khuzwayo ready to take over the No1 shirt from Khune in crunch TKO semi Soccer
  7. Why Polokwane City go in as favourites against Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  8. Jeremy Brockie confident he'll make it back on time to face TP Mazembe Soccer
  9. TP Mazembe sweating on fitness of Coulibaly ahead CAF final Soccer
  10. How did Bafana players rate in qualifier against Senegal? Soccer
  11. Italians to miss out on the World Cup finals for the first time in almost 60 ... Soccer
  12. Bafana Bafana go down 2-1 to Senegal in Dakar Soccer
X