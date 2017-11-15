Soccer

Wilmots parts ways with Ivory Coast after failure to qualify for World Cup

15 November 2017 - 12:54 By AFP
Ivory Coast's head coach Marc Wilmots reacts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Ivory Coast and Guinea at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, on June 10, 2017.
Ivory Coast's head coach Marc Wilmots reacts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Ivory Coast and Guinea at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, on June 10, 2017.
Image: ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

Belgian coach Marc Wilmots parted ways with Ivory Coast Wednesday after failing to help the west African country to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Ivory Coast lost their decisive World Cup qualifying match 2-0 to Morocco on Saturday, leading to talks between the federation and Wilmots.

"At the end of talks, the two parties agreed to amicably end their collaboration, all the while praising the good atmosphere during the six months of work together," the federation said.

Ex-Belgium coach Wilmots, 48, had signed a two-year deal with Ivory Coast in March, with a possibility to extend that by a further two years.

