Host of great players will miss Russia World Cup

With Arjen Robben, Alexis Sanchez, Gareth Bale and Gianluigi Buffon as the stars, it is possible to build an impressive team from players who will miss the 2018 World Cup.

In some cases, the players simply represent nations that are unlikely to reach the World Cup, at least until it expands to 48 teams in 2026. Others, notably the Italians, Chileans and Dutch, may find it hard to believe they will be watching the finals from their sofas.

A monument and a global yardstick in his position, goalkeeper Buffon has been a seemingly ageless pillar of the Italy team over 175 caps spread across 20 years.

He was in goal when Italy won the World Cup in a penalty shootout against France in 2006 and dreamt of pulling on his gloves for a sixth World Cup at the age of 39. But defeat to Sweden in the playoff on Monday means his international career is over.

On either side of the back four are two men who symbolise the qualifying failures of their African nations. Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur had a terrible final match as Ivory Coast lost 2-0 at home to Morocco who, as a result, qualified for Russia instead.

Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam was not the worst player in a disastrous final stage as Algeria, who reached the last 16 in 2014 in Brazil, failed to win a single game in their group, but he is one of the stars who should lead.

The famed Juventus "BBC" back three was broken up in the summer as the junior member, Leonardo Bonucci, moved to Milan, but he was back alongside Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini against Sweden.

Wales reached the semifinals of Euro 2016, Chile lost on penalties to Brazil in the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup and then won back-to-back Copa America titles, while Bosnia reached the last World Cup. All three agonisingly missed out this time.

For Wales, Bale could only watch as his country suffered their only defeat of the campaign. Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal was also absent for Chile at the key moment. He was suspended for the final group game in Brazil. Chile lost 3-0 and dropped three places.

Miralem Pjanic, of Juventus, was on the field as Bosnia blew a two-goal lead and lost in Cyprus in August, opening the door for Greece.

Time will beat Robben, too. At 33 the "Flying Dutchman" will retire from the national team. Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season, was propelling his tiny nation towards a first World Cup, until they lost 3-0 in Morocco in a game that ultimately settled the group. Arsenal's Sanchez will be able to spend the summer focusing on his future.

Jan Oblak (Slovenia), Antonio Valencia (Ecuador), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Stefan Savic (Montenegro), David Alaba (Austria), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia), Naby Keita (Guinea), Victor Wanyama (Kenya); Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Ciro Immobile (Italy) are others who will miss the showpiece.