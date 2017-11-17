Away kings Spurs to get better of Gunners at the Emirates

Who could have predicted that Sweden would eliminate Italy and advance to the World Cup finals?

But with international football week behind us, our focus can revert to club football.

We are going to be different with our value bets this weekend and select them from major derbies in European football, starting with England, where Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal, four points adrift of Spurs in the standings, are unbeaten in the league at home this season, winning all five games.

Spurs have won four and lost one away.

The value, in my opinion, lies in the Spurs win/draw result at odds of 6-10.

The second derby we are going to look at is in the Spanish capital between Atletico Madrid and visitors Real Madrid.

Real have had a poor start to the season by their previous high standards under Zinedine Zidane.

They are languishing in third, eight points off leaders Barcelona and on the same number of points as fourth-placed Atletico, who are still unbeaten in the league this season with six wins and five draws in 11 outings. Again, I am going to go for the underdog and like the value of an Atletico win/draw at 6-10.

The final value bet takes us to Serie A, where Roma host Lazio. Both are in great form, but the statistic that leans me to the home win is that in H2H games, Lazio have only beaten Roma once in their last 10 meetings.

Roma to win at reasonable odds of 13-10.

The less said about the Springboks the better, so that's what I am going to do, say little.

France to win by less than seven points.

