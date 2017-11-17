Sikhosana backs pleas for return of Shakes Mashaba

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry "Legs of Thunder" Sikhosana has appealed to the SA Football Association to consider giving Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba his job back.

Beleaguered Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, who failed to qualify the national team for next year's World Cup in Russia after back-to-back defeats to Senegal and Sikhosana, said he would support any attempt to get Mashaba back.

"I will support a move to have Bra Shakes back as the head coach of our national team," Sikhosana said.

"Looking at the way the boys were committed and playing under him, you could tell we were heading in the right direction until he was fired.

"In my honest opinion we had the best coach in Bra Shakes. He understood the players and they wanted to play for him," said Sikhosana, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 1998 World Cup in France.

"He was sacked because of problems that did not have much to do with football."