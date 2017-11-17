Gavin Hunt still seeking first TKO trophy in almost 20 years of trying
Gavin Hunt has enjoyed considerable trophy success down the years in domestic football‚ but the one competition to elude him has been the Telkom Knockout.
In fact‚ Hunt has never even managed to make the final‚ meaning he can make some personal history on Saturday when his Bidvest Wits side host Kaizer Chiefs in the last-four at Bidvest Stadium.
Hunt has been to this stage of the competition on three separate occasions and fallen short each time‚ including to Chiefs 13 years ago.
It was in his rookie PSL season in 1998-99 with Seven Stars that he first achieved the feat‚ but his side lost the two-legged semifinal 2-0 and 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns.
He failed to reach the semifinals with either Hellenic or Black Leopards‚ but in 2004 led Moroka Swallows to the last-four‚ where they came up against Chiefs.
After Patrick Mayo had given Amakhosi an early lead‚ Pitso Lekone and Gary McNab‚ the latter from the penalty spot‚ turned the tie in Swallows’ favour.
But Collins Mbesuma levelled for Chiefs with four minutes remaining and then the match went to penalties. Swallows missed all four of theirs as Chiefs claimed the shootout 2-0.
It would be another eight years before Hunt returned to the semifinals‚ this time with SuperSport United‚ and again it was Sundowns who left him feeling disappointed.
The Brazilians claimed a 1-0 success as Eleazar Rodgers‚ who is now with Hunt at Wits‚ got the only goal of the game.
In four seasons with Wits prior to this one‚ Hunt had exited the Telkom Knockout in the first round on three occasions and reached the quarterfinals once.
Saturday therefore represents a huge opportunity to put that poor record behind him and add the last missing piece of the puzzle for his medals collection.
Gavin Hunt’s record in the Telkom Knockout competition
The below lists the season‚ club he coached‚ round reached the team that knocked his side out.
1998/99 - Seven Stars - Semifinals (Mamelodi Sundowns)
1999/00 - Hellenic - Quarterfinals (Orlando Pirates)
2000/01 - Hellenic - First round (Umtata Bush Bucks)
2001/02 - Black Leopards - Preliminary round (Manning Rangers)
2002/03 - Moroka Swallows - First round (Kaizer Chiefs)
2003/04 - Moroka Swallows - Quarterfinals (Silver Stars)
2004/05 - Moroka Swallows - Semifinals (Kaizer Chiefs)
2005/06 - Moroka Swallows - First round (Santos)
2006/07 - Moroka Swallows - Quarterfinals (Ajax Cape Town)
2007/08 - SuperSport United - Quarterfinals (Kaizer Chiefs)
2008/09 - SuperSport United - Quarterfinals (Bloemfontein Celtic)
2009/10 - SuperSport United - Quarterfinals (AmaZulu)
2010/11 - SuperSport United - Quarterfinals (Orlando Pirates)
2011/12 - SuperSport United - First round (Lamontville Golden Arrows)
2012/13 - SuperSport United - Semifinals (Mamelodi Sundowns)
2013/14 - BidVest Wits - First round (Lamontville Golden Arrows)
2014/15 - BidVest Wits - Quarterfinals (SuperSport United)
2015/16 - BidVest Wits - First round (Free State Stars)
2016/17 - BidVest Wits - First round (Free State Stars)
