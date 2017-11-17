Gavin Hunt has enjoyed considerable trophy success down the years in domestic football‚ but the one competition to elude him has been the Telkom Knockout.

In fact‚ Hunt has never even managed to make the final‚ meaning he can make some personal history on Saturday when his Bidvest Wits side host Kaizer Chiefs in the last-four at Bidvest Stadium.

Hunt has been to this stage of the competition on three separate occasions and fallen short each time‚ including to Chiefs 13 years ago.

It was in his rookie PSL season in 1998-99 with Seven Stars that he first achieved the feat‚ but his side lost the two-legged semifinal 2-0 and 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

He failed to reach the semifinals with either Hellenic or Black Leopards‚ but in 2004 led Moroka Swallows to the last-four‚ where they came up against Chiefs.