Wenger should 'let Lacazette loose'

Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette has not been a certain starter this season and will be desperate to prove his worth in their Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Arsenal head into the match in sixth place, four points adrift of Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham in third and needing victory to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.

Defeat to their north London rivals would leave Arsenal's title hopes hanging by a thread, but there is no guarantee that manager Arsene Wenger will put his trust in his 47-million close-season signing to lead the line.

Lacazette has scored six goals in his debut campaign in England, yet has only once played a full 90 minutes for the club.

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright believes it is time that Lacazette is allowed to shine.

"If I had him in my squad he would start literally every game. He takes half chances, he finishes well with both feet and I think now he is ready to be let loose," he told the Premier League's website (www.premierleague.com).

Tottenham should be able to call on the Premier League's joint-top scorer Harry Kane, who is expected to recover from the hamstring injury that forced him to pull out of the England squad.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of the derby due to a thigh injury.

Giroud, who has scored once in 10 league appearances this season, netted in France's friendly win over Wales last Friday.

Striker Danny Welbeck (groin) and defender Shkodran Mustafi (thigh) will undergo late fitness tests.

In other games, Manchester City will look to pull further away at the top of the Premier League when they travel to Leicester City later on Saturday.

Chelsea visit a West Bromwich Albion side sitting just a point above the relegation zone and in desperate need of a first win in the league since August.

Manchester United host mid-table Newcastle, but are likely still to be without midfielder Paul Pogba.