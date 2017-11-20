Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is full of praise for Orlando Pirates‚ who his side meet for the second time inside a month in a Premier Soccer League encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen of them‚ compared to last season when their build-ups were so labored‚" Larsen said.

"This time around there is a lot of energy in the team‚ a lot of inter changing of positions‚ players look a lot more comfortable and seem to be enjoying that they are doing.”

Arrows have already been on the losing side to Pirates‚ beaten by a single goal at home when they played on October 25 in the first round of the Telkom Knockout.