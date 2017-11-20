Wits now turn their attention to Sundowns after seeing off Chiefs

Premiership title holders BidVest Wits have barely had enough time to catch their breath after beating Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend and must now turn their attention to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Wits host Sundowns in a mouthwatering league match at BidVest Stadium on Tuesday night just days after dumping Chiefs out of the Telkom TKO.

Coach Gavin Hunt will need his charges to quickly switch focus from cup mode to the league after beating Chiefs 1-0 at the selfsame venue to reach the final of the cup competition on Saturday.

Midfielder Xolani Mlambo‚ who won man of the match against Chiefs‚ said he hoped that they would retain their fighting spirit against the Brazilians and work very hard to stop coach Pitso Mosimane’s star-studded side.

‘‘We have to have the same approach‚ the same fighting spirit that we had (against Chiefs) — hopefully lady luck will be on our side again‚” he said.