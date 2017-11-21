Soccer

Hot on the heels of an embarrassing Telkom Knockout elimination at the hands of Bidvest Wits on Saturday‚ Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker has called for unity.

Amakhosi have not won a trophy since coach Steve Komphela arrived at the club almost three years ago and they have the Nedbank Cup and the league championship as the last chance to lay their hands on silverware this season.

Parker‚ who has struggled to score goals consistently this season‚ said being dumped put of the Telkom Knockout was a major setback for their ambitions but they must stick together and overcome this difficult period.

“That only reiterates the cause to be ‘One team‚ one family‚" he said.

"It’s about encouraging and motivating each other.

"To pat each other’s back and to support as well as show love for each other.

"As players‚ we clearly understand what we want to achieve during this whole campaign.

"We know that it’s about togetherness among players‚ the office staff and above all our supporters.

"We are one family‚ forming a strong unit.

"Together we will become better and will achieve.”

Amakhosi return to action with a tricky league clash against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday night where they will be looking to get back to winning ways and move up a few places on the ladder.

