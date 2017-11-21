Hot on the heels of an embarrassing Telkom Knockout elimination at the hands of Bidvest Wits on Saturday‚ Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker has called for unity.

Amakhosi have not won a trophy since coach Steve Komphela arrived at the club almost three years ago and they have the Nedbank Cup and the league championship as the last chance to lay their hands on silverware this season.

Parker‚ who has struggled to score goals consistently this season‚ said being dumped put of the Telkom Knockout was a major setback for their ambitions but they must stick together and overcome this difficult period.

“That only reiterates the cause to be ‘One team‚ one family‚" he said.

"It’s about encouraging and motivating each other.