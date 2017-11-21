Tembo refuses to take credit for helping United to reach Caf final

Kaitano Tembo may have played a crucial role in getting SuperSport United to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup but he does not want to be singled out for special mention.

United face Congolese side TP Mazembe in the second leg of the continental final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night and the former Zimbabwean international defender insists that credit should go to everyone who was involved with the arduous project that has seen the club clock up thousands of air miles around the continent.

“We have a good culture here at the club and I believe that credit must go to the office and technical support staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes‚ the players who do the job on the field and the technical team for preparation‚" he said.

“I have only made a small contribution to help the club to be where it is and I am honoured to be part of this club.

United will go into the second leg of the final trailing 2-1 after losing the first leg away from home last week.

Tembo took charge of the club in three crucial group stages matches when former United coach Stuart Baxter was negotiating for his move to Bafana Bafana.

He pulled off five points from a possible nine with a hard fought 2-2 draw against Mazembe in Lubumbashi‚ a goalless draw with Horoya AC in Guinea and an impressive 5-3 win over FC Mounana in Gabon.