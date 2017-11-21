Wits in good shape for Sundowns

Premier Soccer League title holders Bidvest Wits have barely had enough time to catch their breath after beating Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday - they must now turn their attention to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Wits host Sundowns in a league match at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday, three days after dumping Chiefs out of the Telkom Knockout. Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

Coach Gavin Hunt will need his charges to quickly switch focus from cup to league mode after beating Amakhosi 1-0 at the selfsame venue to reach the cup final.

Midfield star Xolani Mlambo, who won the man of the match award against Chiefs, said he hoped they would retain their fighting spirit against the Brazilians and work harder to stop Pitso Mosimane's side.

"We have to have the same approach, the same fighting spirit that we had [against Chiefs] - hopefully lady luck will be on our side again," he said.

Cape Town City will tackle top-of-the-table Baroka FC with the chance to leapfrog their guests to the summit of the league for 24 hours at least. Kickoff is at 6pm.

The match will be played at Cape Town Stadium. It comes three weeks after their last match, a 1-0 victory over Free State Stars that snapped a four-match winless streak for coach Benni McCarthy's side.

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Clinton Larsen was full of praise for Orlando Pirates, whom his side meet for the second time inside a month at the Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).

He said: "I've been impressed with them, compared to last season when their build-ups were so laboured."

Arrows have already been on the losing side to Pirates, beaten by a single goal at home in the Telkom Knockout first round.

But Arrows have a point advantage over Bucs in the PSL standings with both clubs already one-third through their season.