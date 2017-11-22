Soccer

Chiefs goalie Khuzwayo takes to Twitter to make impassioned plea

22 November 2017 - 12:58 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 02 Nomvember 2016.
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 02 Nomvember 2016.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Eternally benched Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo made an impassioned‚ if not forlorn plea on Twitter to play in Wednesday's league game against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Khuzwayo stays around the corner from the Umlazi Stadium and AmaZulu happens to be the side that gave him his professional debut. Some of Khuzwayo's best goalkeeping moments in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey have come in Durban with the 2014/15 MTN8 final being the highlight.

In the 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates‚ Khuzwayo produced a superb goalkeeping display where he outshone the late Senzo Meyiwa‚ who also was from Umlazi.

He also was in goal when Chiefs were beaten 3-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2015/16 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The 27-year-old has featured sporadically for Chiefs in the past three seasons due to Itumeleng Khune's continued excellence and the emergence of Bruce Bvuma.

Khuzwayo ready to take over the No1 shirt from Khune in crunch TKO semi

Brilliant Khuzwayo is ready to play should Itumeleng Khune arrive back from Bafana Bafana duty not in shape to be fielded for Kaizer Chiefs in their ...
Sport
7 days ago

Khuzwayo tweeted:”Former team that gave you your 1st contract‚ Stadium 5 minutes away from home ‚ township you spent your whole entire childhood playing football at. I would give up anything to even get a minute on that field tonight. But I guess I’ll have to wait for my chance. USUTHU VS KC.”

He continued:”Granny would wear her church uniform nd come straight to the stadium ... wouldn’t that be priceless though.”

With Twitter being Twitter‚ some of the replies were priceless‚ with @Mkhu28 giving him some sage advice: "At 16:30 today‚ give Khune some prawns my man.... ‚” the Chiefs fan tweeted.

It's also worth remembering that Khune posted a picture of himself earlier this week with an allergic reaction after eating prawns from where one tweep called him “Idumbeleng Khune”.

Most read

  1. Arrows coach Larsen not bothered by accusations of ‘parking the bus’ Soccer
  2. Terms and conditions shrink R4.8-million win to R1-million Sport
  3. Blitzboks aiming to improve set-pieces Rugby
  4. Morkel‚ Markram dial 'M' for miserly T20 bowling Cricket
  5. Boks likely to face one of the game’s most inspirational figures Rugby

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X