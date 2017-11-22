Eternally benched Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo made an impassioned‚ if not forlorn plea on Twitter to play in Wednesday's league game against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Khuzwayo stays around the corner from the Umlazi Stadium and AmaZulu happens to be the side that gave him his professional debut. Some of Khuzwayo's best goalkeeping moments in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey have come in Durban with the 2014/15 MTN8 final being the highlight.

In the 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates‚ Khuzwayo produced a superb goalkeeping display where he outshone the late Senzo Meyiwa‚ who also was from Umlazi.

He also was in goal when Chiefs were beaten 3-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2015/16 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The 27-year-old has featured sporadically for Chiefs in the past three seasons due to Itumeleng Khune's continued excellence and the emergence of Bruce Bvuma.