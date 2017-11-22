Chiefs goalie Khuzwayo takes to Twitter to make impassioned plea
Eternally benched Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo made an impassioned‚ if not forlorn plea on Twitter to play in Wednesday's league game against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
Khuzwayo stays around the corner from the Umlazi Stadium and AmaZulu happens to be the side that gave him his professional debut. Some of Khuzwayo's best goalkeeping moments in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey have come in Durban with the 2014/15 MTN8 final being the highlight.
In the 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates‚ Khuzwayo produced a superb goalkeeping display where he outshone the late Senzo Meyiwa‚ who also was from Umlazi.
He also was in goal when Chiefs were beaten 3-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2015/16 Telkom Knockout Cup final.
The 27-year-old has featured sporadically for Chiefs in the past three seasons due to Itumeleng Khune's continued excellence and the emergence of Bruce Bvuma.
Khuzwayo tweeted:”Former team that gave you your 1st contract‚ Stadium 5 minutes away from home ‚ township you spent your whole entire childhood playing football at. I would give up anything to even get a minute on that field tonight. But I guess I’ll have to wait for my chance. USUTHU VS KC.”
He continued:”Granny would wear her church uniform nd come straight to the stadium ... wouldn’t that be priceless though.”
With Twitter being Twitter‚ some of the replies were priceless‚ with @Mkhu28 giving him some sage advice: "At 16:30 today‚ give Khune some prawns my man.... ‚” the Chiefs fan tweeted.
Don’t worry ntwanas uKhune sizakumdlisa amaPrawns pha ngo 18:30 adumbe iinyeke! Kubo pic.twitter.com/GfIjLhTXSf— Tshezi Tenza (@mkmaf) November 22, 2017
It's also worth remembering that Khune posted a picture of himself earlier this week with an allergic reaction after eating prawns from where one tweep called him “Idumbeleng Khune”.
Shhhhhu 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥 my debut in 2010 Amazulu vs Platinum stars. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽... now we face Amazulu today as we are @KaizerChiefs ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/PlHPA1Gr0V— BK___16 (@Brilliekhuzwayo) November 22, 2017
