Khama Billiat faces uncertain future

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat may have made an explosive re-entry into some sort of form but his future with the club remains cloudy.

Billiat came off the bench in the 57th minute to score the 62nd and 83rd minute goals that consigned Bidvest Wits to a 2-0 league defeat and a sixth loss of their title defence on Tuesday evening.

In an earlier press conference‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said Billiat could stay if he wants to stay or leave because his contract is expiring at the end of the season and the negotiations have reached a stalemate.

The famed “CBD” trio of Leonardo Castro‚ Billiat and Keagan Dolly has all but come to an end with Dolly having moved to France and Castro not the same player of two seasons ago.

Billiat said he still needed to speak to his agent to find out the exact status of his contract and his future with the club.

“I don't know if it has anything to do with my performance but my head is here and I'm still contracted to Sundowns and I have to honour my contract‚" he said.

"I haven't made up my mind yet but we are still talking.

"Maybe I need to go back to my agent and get full information and then I'll know.

"I still want to play football until my contract expires. I just want to play football‚” Billiat said.

“It's very important to remain professional because you don't want to look like you're disrespecting anyone.

"You still have team mates who push you to where you are and you have the technical team who still teach you some lessons.

"I'm still here and I can still learn more."