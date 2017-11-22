Lehlohonolo Majoro's future at Cape Town City in doubt

Benni McCarthy wants the contract situation with his lead striker Lehlohonolo Majoro made clearer quickly as he also bemoaned the impact of national team duty on right-back Thami Mkhize.

The Cape Town City coach axed Majoro‚ along with fellow striker Judas Moseamedi‚ from the match day squad in the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw with Baroka FC on Tuesday night and hinted there had been a lack of commitment shown by both players in training.

McCarthy believes that Majoro may be impacted by his uncertain future as his contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a return to Gauteng.

That meant a rare start for Letsie Koapeng on Tuesday but he missed two fantastic chances to win the game for City.

“The reason Letsie was in the side is because he was the best striker I had over the three week period [of the international break].

"In training he was firing from all cylinders‚ so you can’t ignore the boy when he gives you that kind of commitment‚” McCarthy said.

“Some people wait until it is two days before the game and then they come to life and expect to be in the side.

"But it doesn’t work like that and that’s why I have opted for Letsie instead of Major [Majoro] and Judas.

“I hope the Majoro issue can be sorted out quickly because I also want a clearer view of the players that I have at my disposal.

"I want players that are committed to the cause‚ to playing for the team‚ playing for me‚ playing for their teammates.

“Not half-hearted because he is uncertain if he is going to stay‚ is he going to go‚ it’s not good for the player either.