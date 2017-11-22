Log leaders fail to break down City

Craig Martin scored his first goal for Cape Town City as they were held to a 1-1 draw by table-topping Baroka FC in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Malawi international Robin Ngalande had put Baroka ahead in a closely fought game before Martin equalised and City then bombarded the visitors' goal.

The big news for the home side was the sight of Aubrey Ngoma on the bench, his first appearance in the match-day squad since a serious knee injury in June. He did not get to play, but the wet conditions may have had something to do with that.

With Victor Obinna out injured and neither Judas Moseamedi nor Lehlohonolo Majoro on the bench, City coach Benni McCarthy opted for Letsie Koapeng as his lead striker.

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 at AmaZulu at the start of the month, dropping Gift Motupa and Richard Matloga to the bench, to be replaced by Ngalande and Siphelele Ntshangase.

The first half was devoid of clear-cut chances.

City right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize made a vital interception to Talent Chawapiwa's cross with Ngalande lurking just behind and ready to pounce.

Home captain Robyn Johannes spread the ball wide for an on-rushing Ebrahim Seedat from the left fullback position and his inviting cross was headed over by Koapeng.

Baroka had a decent opening when some neat build-up play allowed Sipho Moeti to shoot from the edge of the box, but his effort flashed just wide.

Baroka piled on pressure and minutes later the opener arrived as Ngalande was fed into space on the left and his low shot across goal nestled in the bottom corner. It was his first goal in the league for three-and-a-half years.

The home side found a leveller when Lakay's speculative shot took a deflection and skidded off the wet pitch, and Martin was on hand to steer it home for the first goal of his professional career.