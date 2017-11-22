Robert Mugabe's departure even felt in the PSL

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday and the 93-year-old's departure from office was felt even in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat took to the field a couple of hours after Mugabe fell on his sword and the speedy player inspired his club Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 win over the limping BidVest Wits in the university's grounds.

As Zimbabweans around the world continued to celebrate the fall of Mugabe after a 37-year stay at the helm‚ Billiat said he was celebrating with his countrymen.

“I don't really like to talk about politics but it is a relief when the whole nation is happy‚" he said.

"It's been a long time since we celebrated together.