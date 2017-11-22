Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has reiterated his belief that his side can win the Absa Premiership this year and says he doesn’t understand the mentality of those who doubt his team’s ability.

Baroka played to a 1-1 draw at Cape Town City on Tuesday night in a game in which they had enough chances to win‚ and ultimately gained a good away point.

Thobejane is often mocked for his confident statements about his team and himself‚ just a few weeks ago he was quoted as saying he believed he was best coach in the Premier Soccer League‚ but says he does not understand why people are so negative towards him.

“This thing of negative attitudes towards other people …” Thobejane says.

“I don’t understand it. Even if I don’t know you‚ I will support you in what you are doing and not turn around and say‚ ‘this one is useless’.

“I would say‚ ‘even if he is struggling‚ he is trying his best‚ and I will support him’.