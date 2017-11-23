Soccer

I will be very proud if Mbule is chosen ahead of me‚ says Letsholonyane

23 November 2017 - 12:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sipho Mbule, Tefu Mashamaite and Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Supersport United during the CAF Confederations Cup Supersport United media day at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 22 November 2017.
Sipho Mbule, Tefu Mashamaite and Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Supersport United during the CAF Confederations Cup Supersport United media day at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg on 22 November 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In the unlikely event of failing to make the starting line-up in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night‚ veteran midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane will be happy for the player who's likely to replace him - teenager Sipho Mbule.

Mbule replaced suspended Letsholonyane in United’s 2-1 loss to TP Mazembe in the first leg in Lubumbashi last weekend and rounded off his sparkling performance with a stunning and crucial away goal.

The veteran's return has left United coach Eric Tinkler with a selection poser as he has to decide whether to go with the experience of Letsholonyane or keep faith with Mbule in what is the biggest match in the club’s history.

“I will be very proud if he (Mbule) is chosen ahead of me‚" Letsholonyane said.

"It is not about me but the team and whichever players the coach chose to represent us on the day - I will be backing them 120%.

"Teboho Mokoena was the first one to train with us at the first team and Mbule followed later and it was easy to see that the potential they have. “I will give all my support whether from the bench or the stands and obviously wish them to do well.

"At the end of the day it is not about individuals but about SuperSport United and the South Africa because we are representing the country.”

Letsholonyane added that he never doubted Mbule’s potential and he would help him and other younger players at the club to stay focused so that they fulfill their potential.

“We have known from the past games that he's played in and at our training sessions that he has potential to be one of the best players in the country‚" he said.

"On Sunday he did very well in a big game and capped that performance with a beautiful goal.

