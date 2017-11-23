Not in his wildest dreams or worst nightmares did Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt imagine that his side would be languishing at the wrong end of the premiership table.

But that is where the defending league champions find themselves after a 2-0 midweek humbling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the side they not only pipped to the league title‚ but beat twice in three matches last season.

Wits find themselves at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League log with eight points from 10 matches.

The magnitude of the defeat to Sundowns was their sixth loss of the season and a second consecutive home reverse.

In light of what is becoming the case study of a failed title defence‚ Hunt said they are taking their campaign on a game by game basis.

That's not something that can be associated with Wits.

“Title defence‚ I haven't even thought about that‚" he said.

"I don't think we need to worry too much about that.

"We need to worry about the next game which is on Saturday against Maritzburg United.

"We won't be worrying about defending the title.

"We will be worrying about the next game.

"That's what we need to worry about‚” Hunt said.

“I think we deserved more than we got. We didn't get it and that's football.

"There's not much you can say about that.

"We know with the right balance and shape‚ we'll be better but we just haven't been.”

Wits' inability to win at home is a big concern for Hunt.