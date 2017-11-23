Soccer

League champions Wits now bottom of the table

23 November 2017 - 11:37 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Gavin hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits reacts during the 2017/18 Absa Premiership football match between Bloemfobtein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 01 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Not in his wildest dreams or worst nightmares did Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt imagine that his side would be languishing at the wrong end of the premiership table.

But that is where the defending league champions find themselves after a 2-0 midweek humbling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the side they not only pipped to the league title‚ but beat twice in three matches last season.

Wits find themselves at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League log with eight points from 10 matches.

The magnitude of the defeat to Sundowns was their sixth loss of the season and a second consecutive home reverse.

In light of what is becoming the case study of a failed title defence‚ Hunt said they are taking their campaign on a game by game basis.

That's not something that can be associated with Wits.

“Title defence‚ I haven't even thought about that‚" he said.

"I don't think we need to worry too much about that.

"We need to worry about the next game which is on Saturday against Maritzburg United.

"We won't be worrying about defending the title.

"We will be worrying about the next game.

"That's what we need to worry about‚” Hunt said.

“I think we deserved more than we got. We didn't get it and that's football.

"There's not much you can say about that.

"We know with the right balance and shape‚ we'll be better but we just haven't been.”

Wits' inability to win at home is a big concern for Hunt.

They've only beaten Orlando Pirates at home and reverses against Chippa United and Sundowns mean Wits are far better off playing elsewhere.

Not that they've been any better when travelling but Wits based last season's title chase on the back of strong home form.

The big three sides were seen off with relative ease at home last season but that bubble has been burst.

“It was our stronghold in the past two to three seasons but it doesn't look like that this season.

"We have to battle away.

"We have to battle away‚ pitch up and try to play with no mistakes‚” Hunt said.

 

