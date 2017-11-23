Limping Bafana plummet down the Fifa rankings

Following their back-to-back losses to Senegal in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers this month‚ Bafana Bafana have fallen seven places in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday and are now at number 81.

It means they are also positioned as the 18th best side in Africa‚ behind their next opponents in the African Nations Cup qualifiers in March‚ Libya.

Bafana’s position is their worst since they dropped to number 87 in 2012‚ a long way from the heady days of 1996 when they reached number 19 on the global list.

South Africa’s other Nations Cup qualifier opponents have not had such a good time of it with Nigeria slipping 11 places to number 50 (and eighth in Africa)‚ and Seychelles down one more place to number 189.