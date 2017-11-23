Soccer

Limping Bafana plummet down the Fifa rankings

23 November 2017 - 13:27 By Nick Said
South Africa players during the 2017 International Friendly South Africa Training Session at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa on 24 March 2017.
South Africa players during the 2017 International Friendly South Africa Training Session at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa on 24 March 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Following their back-to-back losses to Senegal in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers this month‚ Bafana Bafana have fallen seven places in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday and are now at number 81.

It means they are also positioned as the 18th best side in Africa‚ behind their next opponents in the African Nations Cup qualifiers in March‚ Libya.

Bafana’s position is their worst since they dropped to number 87 in 2012‚ a long way from the heady days of 1996 when they reached number 19 on the global list.

South Africa’s other Nations Cup qualifier opponents have not had such a good time of it with Nigeria slipping 11 places to number 50 (and eighth in Africa)‚ and Seychelles down one more place to number 189.

Baxter can't be allowed to get away with this bulldust

On page 27 of this edition, we carry a story about the countries that have managed to qualify for the holy grail that is the Fifa World Cup.
Sport
4 days ago

Senegal’s pair of wins over Bafana has seen them soar to the top of the African list and to number 23 in the world‚ with Tunisia‚ Egypt‚ DR Congo and Morocco rounding out the top five from the continent.

There was no change in the top five on the global list as Germany held firm at the top‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal‚ Argentina and Belgium.

The biggest movers in the month were North Korea‚ who climbed 18 places to number 114 in the world‚ while the team that plummeted the most was tiny Laos‚ down 22 places to 184.

 

Most read

  1. Brockie says Confed title would dull the pain of failing to qualify for World ... Soccer
  2. Mazembe arrive in SA determined to stop SuperSport Soccer
  3. Boks should have the beating of a weak Italian team Cricket
  4. If you want rain in Durban‚ schedule a cricket match Cricket
  5. Manyisa has brought a good balance to Sundowns‚ says Mosimane Soccer

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X