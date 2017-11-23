Pitso Mosimane has learned his lesson with games in hand‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has said‚ even as two big away wins have left the Brazilians dangerously nestled in fourth place in the Absa Premiership.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory against champions Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium followed a 3-1 win against Orlando Pirates away‚ leaving Sundowns on 15 points from eight games and appearing to begin to hit a rhythm after a slow start.

Downs’ three games in hand translated into points would see them on 24 points and leading the league by six points from currently first-placed Baroka FC (18).

For Mosimane‚ though‚ his experiences from games in hand that could not be translated into victories last season as Downs finished runners-up to Wits has left the coach putting little stock in points that have not been won yet.

“They don’t work‚ those games in hand.

"Last year I had three of them – I lost the league‚” Mosimane said.

“I don’t want to talk about that thing. Those things jinxed me.