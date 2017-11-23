Pitso Mosimane says he's learned his lesson
Pitso Mosimane has learned his lesson with games in hand‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has said‚ even as two big away wins have left the Brazilians dangerously nestled in fourth place in the Absa Premiership.
Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory against champions Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium followed a 3-1 win against Orlando Pirates away‚ leaving Sundowns on 15 points from eight games and appearing to begin to hit a rhythm after a slow start.
Downs’ three games in hand translated into points would see them on 24 points and leading the league by six points from currently first-placed Baroka FC (18).
For Mosimane‚ though‚ his experiences from games in hand that could not be translated into victories last season as Downs finished runners-up to Wits has left the coach putting little stock in points that have not been won yet.
“They don’t work‚ those games in hand.
"Last year I had three of them – I lost the league‚” Mosimane said.
“I don’t want to talk about that thing. Those things jinxed me.
“You’ve got to keep going and try and win.
"You admire Baroka‚ [third-placed] Cape Town City‚ those guys who are at the top. And I think Wits will come up slowly.
“They are quality – they beat the team who are No.1 on the log [Baroka] easily in Polokwane.
“It’s early days. We didn’t start well‚ both of us [Downs and Wits].
"But I know‚ Sundowns are slow starters every year. They never take the lead. But let’s see. Hopefully take the lead and decide.
“But it’s still far. We are playing Chippa United next [in Port Elizabeth on Saturday] – they beat us in the Telkom Knockout. You’ve got to respect them.”
In the past few seasons it has been‚ with a few exceptions‚ teams who have had a run before Christmas and led at halfway who have gone on to win the league.
For Mosimane‚ such thoughts are far too premature.
“Let’s get there [to the PSL lead] first‚” he said.
“It’s always nice to talk because we won tonight and we are bubbly.
"When we are there‚ let’s talk about being there and staying there.
“What’s good is that we are going on the road. The road has been brilliant – 100 percent on the road. Home?
“So it’s good – let’s go on the road. Because on the road people play – they attack you.
"Then I have the space also behind. Because I have speed. So we can go with the speed.”
Sundowns have won all five away games in the league this season‚ and lost all three at home.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE