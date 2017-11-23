Supersport players set to make their bank managers very happy

SuperSport United players are set to make their bank managers very happy if the club is able to emerge victorious in Saturday's Caf Confederations Cup final second leg against Congolese side TP Mazembe.

The Confed Cup winners will pocket $1.25 million (about R14-million) while the runners-up will earn $62,500-million (about R8-million) after the dust has settled in Atteridgeville.

But it is unclear if the club's bosses will continue with their tradition of rewarding players with half of the total earnings in cup competitions if they win the continental title.

United boss Khulu Sibiya was at pains to explain the club’s position in relation to bonuses ahead of the continental showdown.

“It’s natural thing to give bonuses to people for having achieved something‚" said Sibiya when asked about bonus expectations if his players beat TP Mazembe.